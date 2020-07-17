Editor:
When living in Jersey City in the '40s and '50s, it was quite amusing to read about how the incumbent political leaders were able to put some of the deceased population on their voting rolls and have a proxy vote for them.
But now it seems some want to legalize the abuse of the dead man's vote.
If I vote by mail in the summer preceding the November election date and die before that date, my vote is a dead man's vote, but apparently is valid and countable.
I think mail-in voting is fine for citizens who are out of the country at the time of the election, but we should limit the mail-in option as much as possible.
Henry August
Port Charlotte
