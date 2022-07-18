You’re a Biden voter and you’re now asking “how could I have been so wrong?” Don’t beat yourself up too badly. It’s not all your fault. Here is what led to that, now obvious, bad decision.
You, like so many other Biden supporters, are what is known as “low information” voters. Why “low information”? Simply, you made an important decision (on whom to vote for) with very limited knowledge.
I’m betting you would not have voted for Biden if you had had more facts.
And, you could have had those vital facts since Hunter’s infamous laptop had already been discovered and exposed. But our main stream media (MSM), correctly reasoned, if you knew the hidden truth about how corrupt the Biden boys (Joe, his son and brother) really are, you would not have even considered voting for their “anointed one.” So MSM did everything possible to kill the story. To guarantee keeping you ignorant they conscripted 50 or so heads of our intelligence agencies to swear the (now authenticated) laptop story was nothing more than “Russian disinformation.”
Thus you were led to make a really bad choice by our MSM who hid the facts from you. Your disastrous decision was further facilitated by the Washington’s establishment’s lies. Knowing this, you can personally feel less guilty about the terrible damage Biden is inflicting every day on our nation.
On the bright side, we are rid of the “mean Tweeter” – that guy who had our country running like a well-oiled machine.
