Editor:

How many readers are upset with the “mostly peaceful demonstration” at our nation’s Capitol (1/6/21)? What? It wasn’t mostly peaceful? It was as peaceful as the violent BLM demonstrations, for which BLM has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Were you manipulated by our media? If you relied on mainstream media, you were probably manipulated.

MSM should enlighten you with impartial facts. However, MSNBC, CNN, ABC, and CBS have showed, and are continuing to show, their downright lack of impartiality, resulting in political activism.

Those in this area watching Norah O’Donnell (CBS) day after day speak of “somewhat peaceful protests”, which were anything but peaceful. NBC and ABC weren’t any better as they were parroting each other, reading from the same script. Lara Logan (CBS) admitted, journalists have become political activists and propagandists, with over 85% being registered Democrats.

Here are several instances where our media went off the rail framing their reporting untruthfully rather than using facts. Covington high school student accused of harassing a Native American and Jessie Smollett claiming he was attached by white MAGA guys. Factually false!


Should journalists take the time to fact-check and hold themselves accountable? Not now! At one time we had investigative journalists such as Huntley- Brinkley, Cronkite, Murrow, Rather, and Servereid using actual facts.

Today journalists present news as they see it play out and work enthusiastically to avoid contrary facts.

Are you being controlled? Research shows most Americans distrust the media. How do you view the media? Factual? Fraudulent?

Lloyd Stilson

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments