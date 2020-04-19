Editor:
The mainstream media is correct when it states there is a force dividing this country. The mainstream media is correct when it states there is hate-filled speech on a daily basis.
And, no surprise, it is the mainstream media which is dividing our country, and it is the mainstream media which is spewing hate-filled speech on a daily basis. Just take a look at page one of the April 4 issue of the Sun.
The main headline at the top of the page declared "Trump urges mask-wearing". Then the subhead in connection with that story declared "The president will not follow his own advice, going mask-less". That is just another attack by the mainstream media on President Donald Trump. And it is yet another childish, vindictive, bullying move by the mainstream media.
The mainstream media appears to stay awake at night thinking up ways to advance its "Let's all disrespect and hate Trump" narrative. It all goes back to that moment when Donald defeated Hillary to become our duly elected president, an event the mainstream media simply will not tolerate.
And you may have noticed many media photos showing president Trump with two or three other individuals, and the caption will state something like "President Trump, on the left, is shown speaking with...". This is a subtle move by the media to suggest Trump is not significant and must be specifically identified.
Now wait until the 2020 presidential campaigns get underway. There is no doubt the mainstream media will perform the duties of a public relations director for the Democratic nominee.
Dave Metcalf
Rotonda West
