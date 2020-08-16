Editor:
One of the first things a person was taught in the early stages of a journalism career is the rule of the five W's. That being who, what, where, when and why in any story. This translates to who the story is about, what this person or entity is doing or has done, where it happened, when it happened and why it happened. It was meant to give the reader, or listener, a clear, straightforward, unbiased presentation.
Well golly gee whiz. Five W's are still alive and well in mainstream journalism, but my oh my how times have changed.
Today's mainstream media manipulates the five W's thusly:
Who: President Donald J. Trump or any other Republican.
What: The mainstream media will zero in on Trump or any other conservative person, event or idea to ridicule him or it and paint the whole thing with the broad brush of negativity.
Where: The mainstream media will do its "let's all disrespect and hate Trump" thing in print or on the nightly news, or so-called news networks. We're talking about CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, ABC, New York Times, Washington Post, LA Times, etc.
When: The mainstream media does this 24/7.
Why: It's simply because the mainstream media hates Donald Trump and all things Republican and wants everybody else to do the same.
Dave Metcalf
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.