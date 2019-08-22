Editor:
Say what you will about the mainstream media, but I believe the mainstream media is good at some things. For example:
The mainstream media is very good at taking a conservative's minor indiscretion and portraying it as a full-blown major scandal.
The mainstream media is very good at taking a liberal's full-blown major scandal and portraying it as a minor indiscretion.
The mainstream media is very good at selecting photos of conservatives in awkward, sometimes distasteful or laughable facial expressions, for publication.
The mainstream media is very good at proclaiming that nobody is above the law, while conveniently leaving illegal immigrants out of the equation.
The mainstream media is very good at urging an open dialogue on all the issues of the day, while being quick to ridicule and discredit anybody who has the audacity to question the authenticity of the climate change theory.
The mainstream media is very good at claiming President Donald Trump attacks people with his tweets, although Trump is usually responding to people who attack him 24/7.
The mainstream media, which can't seem to get over Trump's victory in 2016, is very good at acting like a vindictive schoolyard bully.
Dave Metcalf
Rotonda West
