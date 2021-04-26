Editor:
The mainstream media needs to do a reality check on itself and take a long look into the mirror. The mainstream media claims to decry hate-speech, yet it practices it every day on the printed page and on the evening news.
Just look at page one of The Daily Sun of April 20.
The story under the headline "Anti-riot bill signed into law" is nothing more than yet another hit piece on Gov. Ron DeSantis in particular and Republicans in general. The article, or should I say editorial poorly disguised as a news story, stated DeSantis signed a law that toughens penalties for participating in violent protests. However, the article, oops, I mean mean-spirited editorial, chides DeSantis for not mentioning, during the signing, what the article called "the Jan. 6 riots in Washington" while the article itself made only passing mention of the "protests" in Seattle, Minneapolis and Portland.
Throughout, the article carries out the mainstream media's obligatory ritual of guilt by association with such phrases as "insurrection...by supporters of then-president Donald Trump."
The article also attempted the mainstream media's common bullying tactic by claiming the bill signed by Gov. DeSantis has critics. Hey, news flash. Everybody and everything has critics.
I am well aware of what goes on in the mainstream media on a daily basis. I was in the mainstream media for 25 years, smack in the middle of the newsroom. Glad I left.
David Metcalf
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.