Editor:
The U.S. is third in murders throughout the world. If you took out democratically controlled cites Chicago, Detroit, Washington DC, St. Louis and New Orleans from the statistics, the U.S. would be fourth from the bottom in murders worldwide. These cities also have the toughest gun control laws.
In 2018, 2,900 citizens were shot in Chicago, with at least 570 homicides. Chicago’s Police Superintendent Johnson pointed out last August that most mayhem is committed by the same repeat, violent criminals. There is a failure for not holding these repeat offenders accountable.
Instead, the NRA is demonized and new laws are proposed to limit law-abiding citizens right to defend themselves. Criminals don’t follow the law or buy guns legally. When groups call for common sense gun laws they show contempt for anyone’s natural right to self defense. They’re taking the side of violent criminals that prefer their victims to be unarmed and helpless. Anti-gun politicians are more concerned about political ambition than our safety.
Only people that are free to own fire arms can remain free people. The right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.
Jim Crawley
Punta Gorda
