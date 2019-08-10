Editor:
Have you seen the Democratic signs in various yards reading, "Hate Has No Home Here" in three different languages, including Arabic, with a heart-shaped American flag?
Beautiful sentiment which I applaud. However, what is really in their hearts? Not love, I fear.
We find anger against what the majority of our nation believes, and has since its conception. Christianity. Another word not found to be precious but only irritating. Conception. Belief in aborting an innocent human life. Is that "hate?" Certainly not love.
Assaulting Christianity. Is there "no hate" there? Or is it pure anger? It seems their sentiments cry out, "my beliefs should change the country," no more, "In God We Trust."
They live in a country which allows them to write their beliefs, shout them from rooftops, say it out loud to anyone who wishes to listen. But world over, I believe "majority rule" is the creed populations follow. 73% of U.S. is Christian, according to Wikipedia. This is the way it is.
In 2017, Pew Research Center found 3% in the U.S. were atheists, while 9% did not believe in God. Until this flip-flops, the "believers" have it. They have the right to have "In God We Trust" anywhere the majority feels it should be. In our country, since its beginning, the majority has included God in every way.
Believe what you believe but don't have anger in your heart because the majority won't change to your values and morals.
Diane Eck
Port Charlotte
