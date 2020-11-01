Editor:
Some time between 2045 and the year 2060 the United States of American will become a minority majority. This means all of us old white people will be outnumbered by several minority groups.
This prompted me to ask only one question. Will I be ok when this takes place? The answer from all of my friends without exceptions was this.
We will treat you exactly like you treated us.
So my friends, sleep tight.
Harry Thomas
Port Charlotte
