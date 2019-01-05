Editor:
Columnist Cal Thomas, a man graced with an education that taught him the fine art of diagramming sentences, laments an entire generation of Americans who are “ignorant” of these essential skills.
As one who finds the misuse of there, their and they’re to be akin to bamboo shoots under my nails, I read on, happy to have an ally. That was until he referred those whose language proficiency is not up to his standards as “Bernie Sanders voters.” I had the best laugh of the new year.
Mr. Thomas, many who supported Bernie Sanders are highly educated, intelligent and articulate. On the other hand, the man who ended up in the White House has a limited vocabulary, questionable reading and comprehension skills and is seldom able to cobble together an intelligible sentence, much less diagram the darn thing.
Covfefe new year to all!
Eileen Collins
Rotonda West
