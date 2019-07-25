Editor:

A letter to editor in the July 18 edition extolled the “supposed“ great economic policies and accomplishments of the Trump administration. What the writer failed to point out was that most of these economic upturns were well underway since 2009 under the Obama administration.

The biggest thing left out was the U.S. loss of honor, respect and prestige throughout the world under this administration. The belittling of our NATO allies, the pulling out of agreements made under the previous administration and the kissing up to the despots ruling Russia and North Korea has left the world's nations wondering were the U.S. stands. The U.S. always stood for honesty, integrity and leadership. I am afraid that is now slipping away from us and it is slipping fast.

We as a nation — Democrats, Republicans, libertarians or independents — “must” come together and work together. The petty fighting and name-calling must stop.

I truly believe this is the only way to restore the United States prestige and return us as the true leaders of the free world.

Jeffrey E. Schroeder

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
1

Recommended for you

Load comments