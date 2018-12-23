Editor:
Trump acts like a mafioso. He expects loyalty. He thinks he is untouchable. He thinks he is above the law.
Trump has created a new mafia in America. The Don directs his lieutenants, Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan. They in turn direct their foot soldiers, all the GOP in the House and Senate, to pass legislation to make it easier for the donor class to extract money from the citizens of the United States while extract money from the treasury.
The GOP even aided him by refusing to investigate him, his dealings, and his obviously illegal activities in Congress, which is their job.
So I think the RICO Act would be appropriate to apply here and take everything from this Mafioso and all his henchmen. Act like a mobster, be treated like one.
John R. Munn
Englewood
