As with all other disasters there is an outpouring of donations taking place with many real charities and most probably some phony ones as well as some of questionable merit. While the Coast Guard is actively discouraging donations of materials due to transportation/logistics problems, financial donations may be made to certifiable charities and probably some of your favorites by going online to "Charity Navigator." Questionable charities are also noted. Donations may be made with either credit cards or PayPal for any disaster or most any cause.
Martin Jordan
Port Charlotte
