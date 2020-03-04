Editor:

One of the Sun letter writers wrote a few weeks ago how he skipped over the "Letters To The Editor" comments section if he sees the word or words Trump, Clinton, Sanders, Democrat, Republican or political. I do the exact same thing. Do these people on either side really think that any reasonable person cares about their political point of view?

My idea is this: Continue the letters page with local issues, like Sunseeker, Punta Gorda Airport, Englewood Beach etc.

Then, start another section called "Opinions are like a======s!"

If the letter writer wants to see his or her viewpoint in print, let them pay $5 a column line. Maybe this would slow down some of these alleged social media influencers and keep the Sun solvent.

Martin Donegan

Rotonda West

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments