One of the Sun letter writers wrote a few weeks ago how he skipped over the "Letters To The Editor" comments section if he sees the word or words Trump, Clinton, Sanders, Democrat, Republican or political. I do the exact same thing. Do these people on either side really think that any reasonable person cares about their political point of view?
My idea is this: Continue the letters page with local issues, like Sunseeker, Punta Gorda Airport, Englewood Beach etc.
Then, start another section called "Opinions are like a======s!"
If the letter writer wants to see his or her viewpoint in print, let them pay $5 a column line. Maybe this would slow down some of these alleged social media influencers and keep the Sun solvent.
Martin Donegan
Rotonda West
