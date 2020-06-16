Editor:
A few days ago, you published a letter bemoaning the need for term limits to reduce the swampy corruption in Washington. While I agree with that idea, that is not the single answer.
The concept of "Congress shall make no laws that are for the only or do not apply to them" is another great need. But still not enough. My thought initially was a "line item veto" to solve some of the problems, and while that too is probably a good idea, I fear it would cause too much chaos.
My current suggestion is to limit the words in a bill [law/legislation] to 2,500. As a measure that was 250 words/page back in high school. Currently bills are thousands of pages long and filled with legalese. And within the huge package is where the "pork barrel" stuff is hidden. You will note that the media summarizes these package with a one-paragraph description, so why not keep them simple. Say, 2,500 words including all footnotes and references. The laws would then be clear so all could see and understand.
No more hiding the poison pill contents within pages of content. Bring it out to the light. No more omnibus packages short specific laws for all to see. True, there may have to be 2-3 laws instead of one gigantic package, but put the contents into the sunshine.
Gary Gribbell
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.