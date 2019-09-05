Editor:

There are seven continents on this planet, some of which are divided into countries. For example, the French, German and Italians are all part of the European continent. The Thai, Chinese and Japanese are all Asian. The Ethiopians and Somalis, among others, are African.

In the Americas, both North and South (Central America being considered part of the North America continent), there are over 20 countries. While residents of these countries are technically "American," we seem to have usurped that title for ourselves, the United States of America.

I propose, to be more exact and less confusing and in keeping with our current nationalistic ideology, that we simply call ourselves the U.S. or even more simply, US. That would make so much more sense in phrases such as, "What do they expect US to do?"; "It's not up to US to help anyone"; or "It's US against them."

And despite the fact that we represent only about 5% of the world's population, "It's all about US." Now doesn't that make things perfectly clear?

Barbara Deeble

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments