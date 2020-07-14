Editor:
Why do our lawmakers make laws if they won't even enforce them? What are they trying to teach our youth of today?
As of recent events, you can drive drunk. You can stop into a fast food place and take a nap in the drive-thru (and even make the place lose money because nobody can get around you)... you can argue with the police that you are not drunk. You can resist the police. You can now take their weapons from the police. You can even run away from them and make them chase you.
You lawmakers need to change the law that if you run from the police when they tell you to stop, you will now be shot in the legs to make you stop. No more running from the police, this is why you cannot control the youths of today as they rob people, and break into homes, and even kill people.
Bad people don't care if you live or die as long as they get what they want. The laws we have now are making sitting ducks of everyone to get hurt or killed, even the police. Nobody in this world should have to live like this, no matter what color you are, and when you choose the behavior, you also choose the consequences.
Richard Boyer
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.