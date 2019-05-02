Editor:
The Punta Gorda Library on Henry Street will soon be replaced by a sparkling new library. But what’s to become of the old library?
The April 24 Charlotte Sun front page article discussed the efforts of the Charlotte County Historical Society to persuade the county to establish the old library as a county history museum.
I value museums and am sure such would be a value to the community, but for several years I’ve advocated re-purposing the old library as a community/senior center. For lack of community or private sponsorship there’s been no traction for this, although the Punta Gorda City Council did include a “Community Center” in a list of suggestions to the county to consider for future use of the old library. Unless you’re a resident of Punta Gorda Isles, there is no community/senior center available to Punta Gorda residents.
Please accept this as my last-ditch effort to garner support for re-purposing the old library for the varied daily uses of residents, young and old.
Gary Skillicorn
Punta Gorda
