Editor:
I applaud the city of Punta Gorda for preserving two historical buildings. Too often they are torn down. Now it’s the county’s turn. The recently vacated building on Henry Street in Punta Gorda was built in 1974 and in five years it will reach historic status. As a public library for 45 years, this structure should be kept as part of our county’s 98-year history.
What to use it for — our county’s History Museum. The museum was closed in 2014 and back then, the county told the community it would be reestablished at a new location. Five years later, still no museum. The Henry Street building fits the need. Renovations are needed (county estimates $500k), but that is far less than the cost of the county’s proposed new museum building ($9.5 million).
Our county’s History Museum in a soon-to-be-historic building is the perfect combination. Punta Gorda is the county seat — an appropriate location for the county’s museum.
History tourism is big business nationwide ($50 billion annually) and with red tide, we need to diversify our county’s offerings. The county needs to tap into this revenue or visitors will go elsewhere. Let’s do so by promoting our history.
I urge the county to preserve the old PG Library building and use it to bring back and house a history museum. If the county makes the commitment, I believe the community will respond with additional financial support as it has done in the past.
Libby Schaefer
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.