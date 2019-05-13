Editor:
What do we, the people, have to do to get our commissioners to do what's best for the environment?
Why do our commissioners insist on replacing septic systems with sewers when we have existing sewers that are 50-plus years old? They have already approved a 21 percent rate increase over the next three years with a threat of another 5 percent per year for two additional years.
When I spoke at the April 23 BOCC meeting and said that old crumbling sewers should be the priority rather than replacing maintained septic systems with new sewers, Commissioner Tiseo's answer to get the board off the hook was to state that they are taking care of old sewers when they have the ground opened up for current road projects.
No doubt this is logical, but it doesn't let the commissioners off the hook. This type of replacement is what I call "spot repairs." Spot repairs are a Band Aid approach to a much larger problem.
Crumbling sewers that leak hundreds of thousands of gallons of raw sewage are a huge problem. The last spill was 160,000 gallons. The county can now be fined 2 percent per gallon for sewage leaks. CCU customers will pay these fines. Make replacement of crumbling sewers top priority. Wait and see how many more hundreds of thousand gallons of raw sewage are spilled when rainy season arrives.
Susan Hutt
Port Charlotte
