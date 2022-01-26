Hard working, honest Americans of all political persuasions, especially those who are near, or in retirement; seriously, are you really happy, after Jan. 20, 2021?
This is directed to those of you who worked and did not, live hand to mouth, spending every dollar of income, maxing out credit cards spending lavishly, expecting the government to provide a comfortable retirement. Instead, you put a portion of your pay into savings/retirement accounts, so you could enjoy the fruits of your labor, thinking you needn’t worry ending up in an old folk’s home, you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy.
To fellow Baby Boomers still reading, what the hell are we going to do? If you did not vote in 2020 for Donald Trump, shame. If you did not vote at all in 2020, double shame on you. Regardless, that is history and we are paying dearly for the outcome. In order to recover from 2021, if you aren’t currently registered, you must get registered and you must vote in 2022 for non-RINOs who will stop the theft of our country and protect our retirement savings. You must also get off your duff and actively participate to counter the BLM/Antifa, Marxist, communists who will as surely as the 2020 riots, be engaged in 2022 and in 2024.
If we do not do everything and turn America around to preserve what we sacrificed during our careers, there's no one else to blame!
