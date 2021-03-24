Editor:
I found it interesting that you ran two articles about building in Charlotte County on the front page of the Feb. 25 edition. One was about the wonderful work of the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity and the other dealt with rezoning property on Harborview Road for high density multi-family housing.
The Habitat volunteers have built 500 homes and helped families settle into these affordable homes. Homes that are attractive and fit nicely into the neighborhoods where they are located.
Contrast that to the picture of the unattractive building that appeared on the same page. This building may be constructed on property that is currently zoned for 37 low density multifamily units. Unless you are familiar with this vicinity you may not realize the building activity occurring there. Homes are being built on the Peace River side of Harborview Road and many new single family homes have been and are being constructed.
Those of us who live in this neighborhood treasure it. We often greet each other with "Another day in Paradise." We are not against progress. We look forward to construction of condos or apartments on this property - buildings that families would be proud to live in and would fit in the neighborhood like Habitat homes fit in their surroundings.
We are thankful members of the County Commission who will make the rezoning decision live in Charlotte County. They are aware there is plenty of empty space in the county and no need to squeeze in an unattractive building in a small plot of land.
Joy M. Gales
Charlotte Harbor
