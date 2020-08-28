Editor:
I read in the Sun that the Charlotte County supervisor of elections provides a drop box for vote-by-mail (VBM) ballots, but only at the courthouse in Punta Gorda. In Sarasota County, there is a drop box at all three early voting locations, making it easier for voters to access. I live near Englewood. The trip to Punta Gorda is a long trek.
In normal years, most voters who use VBM, probably are happy to throw a stamp on the ballot and put it in the mail. This year, however, with so much concern about whether the Post Office will have the resources to handle the volume to ensure delivery by election day, I assume more people would use a convenient drop box.
Concerned voters should make their voices heard. Contact the Charlotte Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis, 941-833-5400, and ask for VBM drop boxes at the three early voting locations; San Casa Annex (Englewood), Mid-County Library (Port Charlotte), as well as the courthouse in Punta Gorda.
Randy Candea
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.