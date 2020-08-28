Editor:

I read in the Sun that the Charlotte County supervisor of elections provides a drop box for vote-by-mail (VBM) ballots, but only at the courthouse in Punta Gorda. In Sarasota County, there is a drop box at all three early voting locations, making it easier for voters to access. I live near Englewood. The trip to Punta Gorda is a long trek.

In normal years, most voters who use VBM, probably are happy to throw a stamp on the ballot and put it in the mail. This year, however, with so much concern about whether the Post Office will have the resources to handle the volume to ensure delivery by election day, I assume more people would use a convenient drop box.

Concerned voters should make their voices heard. Contact the Charlotte Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis, 941-833-5400, and ask for VBM drop boxes at the three early voting locations; San Casa Annex (Englewood), Mid-County Library (Port Charlotte), as well as the courthouse in Punta Gorda.

Randy Candea

Port Charlotte

