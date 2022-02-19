Probably not many of us remember our high school American history class regarding the 1857 Supreme Court decision Dred Scott vs. Sandford. Dred Scott (a slave) claimed, ‘Traveling from a slave state (Missouri) to a free state (Illinois) automatically conferred freeman status upon him.’ He took his case all the way to the Supreme Court where a 7 to 2 decision denied his claim.
This was the court’s reasoning: “The constitution was not meant to include American citizenship for people of African descent, regardless of whether they were enslaved or free, and so the rights and privileges that the Constitution confers upon American citizens cannot apply to them. Black people are not included, and were not intended to be included, under the word "citizens" in the Constitution. No state shall have the power to alter the legal status of Black people by granting them state citizenship.” (Because the court ruled Scott was not an American citizen, he also could not be a citizen of any state and accordingly had no legal standing anywhere. Resulting in no legal remedies left for any Black people anywhere in America.)
This ruling, historians agree, is the basis for the Civil War not three years later with 600,000 dead.
Now I ask if you would consider this Critical Race Theory? And that the teacher who taught this could be sued by an outraged parent as DeSantis decreed? Furthermore, if Dred Scott is CRT then the Civil War certainly is.
Making CRT illegal is the equivalent of a massive book burning campaign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.