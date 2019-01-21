Editor:
I am writing to thank Ray and the drivers at Charlotte Shuttles for making my sister's travel adventure a little less (actually a lot less) stressful.
My sister had flight reservations on Dec. 27 to fly from Oregon to Fort Myers, with a driver from Charlotte Shuttles scheduled to pick her up at the gate. Unfortunately, her first flight was cancelled due to a blizzard in Dallas. Ray was very gracious when I called to cancel the trip (at the last minute).
My sister re-scheduled her trip for Dec. 29. Unfortunately, the first leg of this trip was delayed for several hours, making it impossible for her to make the second flight, and she had to schedule a flight for later in the day (much later). Again, Ray was gracious and accommodated our request, and my sister was met at the gate by a cheerful and prompt driver.
My sister and I are having fun catching up, and my husband is having a ball watching and listening to us. (I tell people that my sister and I are twins, born two years apart.)
Thank you to Ray and his drivers. We couldn't have done it without you.
Martha Gantner
Port Charlotte
