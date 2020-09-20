Editor:
The term empty spaces comes from a local Jersey paper where I once did studies and wrote on the economy. Stealing from an article, I now realize what we have lost in our economic structure!
I have visited a number of malls, big and small, and see way too many empty store fronts! This is seen in its starkest form, as the economy opens leaving a view of those empty store fronts no matter the size of the malls!
Many stores that we expected to return like Dress Barn, Pier One , possibly Macy’s and a host of others may be a memory. Parking lots are in many cases empty, and, as such, seem done.
I have shopped at the Port Charlotte mall and the great mall in Sarasota and I see stores closed. The Realtors across the country and in each mall are now in a funding stream to attempt to keep former giants open.
My first credit cards were retail like Penny’s then headed by J.Cash Penny! Yeah, that was his name! We need to break this funk and come back to some equilibrium - soon.
Bill Weightman
North Port
