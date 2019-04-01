Editor:
My back surgeon wanted me to walk a mile a day for physical therapy. Port Charlotte Town Center seemed perfect: climate controlled, no worries about rain, no vehicles and "walkers" can enter the mall a hour before the stores open to just walk.
It's always interesting to watch people in public places, I was shocked by this new phenomenon. It seems whether in pairs, groups or single, people are unable to separate themselves from their cell phones. If they are not listening to a call or message, they are talking. Walking and texting is a sight.
These poor people seem to be in their own little world. I really don't want to hear your phone conversation — especially not on speaker. Did you know that your walking pace slows and speeds up depending on what you are doing on your phone at the time? I really do not want you to bump into me or walk into me because you are so "connected" to that cell phone.
Would it be possible to turn off your cell phone while walking — or better yet, leave it in the car. Sit down in the mall some morning and just watch this for yourself. You will be amazed.
Marsha Normoyle
Port Charlotte
