Editor:

Kudos for censoring and eventually discontinuing the Non Sequitur comic strip.

It was insulting and rude to readers to be exposed to that type of trash, political or otherwise. Insulting, too, are the recent Mallard Fillmore “comic strips” depicting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with exceptionally unflattering features and pointed emphasis on blackface.

Perhaps you are concerned that potential voters may not be aware that she is a proud woman of color. Clearly, this “cartoon” blatantly depicts extreme bias and is every bit as insulting as Non Sequitor. I suggest censoring Mallard.

Frank Carroll

Englewood

