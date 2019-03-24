Editor:
Kudos for censoring and eventually discontinuing the Non Sequitur comic strip.
It was insulting and rude to readers to be exposed to that type of trash, political or otherwise. Insulting, too, are the recent Mallard Fillmore “comic strips” depicting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with exceptionally unflattering features and pointed emphasis on blackface.
Perhaps you are concerned that potential voters may not be aware that she is a proud woman of color. Clearly, this “cartoon” blatantly depicts extreme bias and is every bit as insulting as Non Sequitor. I suggest censoring Mallard.
Frank Carroll
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.