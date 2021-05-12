Editor:

I love Mallard Fillmore. I stopped reading Garry Trudeau's Doonesbury years ago because it did not please me. It never occurred to me to suggest that Mr. Trudeau go work for CNN. I just don't read his comic strip.

Please people, we need to allow others to express themselves even if we don't like what they are saying. If we do not, our country is lost. Leave Mallard Fillmore alone!

Tina Peluso

Rotonda West

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments