On Dec. 7, my husband and I and two friends attended a beautiful Christmas concert at our Englewood church. Afterwards we went to a local restaurant for lobster and shrimp dinners.
Our friends asked what they owed for the concert tickets. My husband said "nothing, you were our guests." When it came time to pay the bill our waitress said the man who had been sitting at the next table wearing a cowboy hat, evidently heard our conversation and paid our bill before he left.
We had no way to thank ths generous man but hope he reads this.
"Thank you from all of us." One of our friends who is from Italy was astonished not only that we paid for his concert ticket, but that a complete stranger would pay for our dinners.
The Christmas spirit is still alive and well. Pass it on and have a Merry Christmas.
Marilyn Moschella
Englewood
