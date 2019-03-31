Editor:
Ocasio-Cortez is depicted throwing up her hands saying, “In 12 years, the world is coming to an end.” Adherents chant in unison.
With 7.5 billion people, 11.5 billion by 2100, in the world, maybe, there are benefits from melting ice … rain making arid places bloom.
Millions of years, before man, the earth cooled and warmed; there were jungles in Utah and ice in Florida.
The culprit is fossil fuels. About 120 years ago, people were living as they had lived for 2,000 years, the main mode of transportation was the horse, forests were denuded for firewood.
In 1880 there were 1.2 billion people in the world. The explosion of technology, lifestyle and population was caused by cheap energy. Cheap energy changed everything, the greatest change is how minds view the world. We are divorced from elemental things, adrift in paranoia and economic-political manipulation.
Energy comes from the sun, variations cause climate fluctuations. A dome filled with pollutants should block solar energy.
Most of the 7.5 billion people in the world live in cities. Cities are 10 degrees hotter than the countryside. We have asphalted the world, one giant solar collector. The waving hand people propose black solar collectors that would cover 25 percent of the West as a solution.
I never believed in the apocalypse. I believed in the assent of man. I think, casually observing, man will eventually destroy himself. It is simply a matter of reaping what you sow.
Xavier Narutowicz
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.