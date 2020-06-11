\
Editor:
The church has long ministered to the underprivileged and the unfortunate and this has all been well. But this same sentiment has led to the unwise perpetuation of degenerate stocks, which have tremendously retarded the progress of civilization.
This world would be greatly helped by a plan of promoting the increase of higher types of mortals with proportionate curtailment of the lower. Man’s evolutionary destiny is in his own hands and scientific intelligence must sooner or later supersede the random functioning of uncontrolled natural selection. Biologic renovation — the selective elimination of inferior human strains — will tend to eradicate many inequalities.
Educational training of the increased brain power will arise out of such biologic improvement as well as religious quickening of the feelings of brotherhood.
Religion of the spirit is the mighty lever that lifts civilization to higher levels but it is powerless apart from the fulcrum of a sound and normal brain resting securely on a sound and normal heredity (genetics).
Only normal brains are able to respond to spirit leading and make spiritual survival/resurrection possible.
Mind (intellect) while while not physical evolution, is wholly dependent on the brain capacity afforded by purely physical and evolutionary development.
The security of civilization itself rests on the willingness of one generation to invest in the welfare of the next. Shifting parental responsibility to state and church is proving suicidal to the advancement of civilization.
Tina Van Polanen
Port Charlotte
