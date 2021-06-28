Editor:
Manatees. The West Indian (Florida subspecies) manatee population has increased to an estimated 7,000 to 10,000 over the past few decades. It is estimated that there are at least 13,000 manatees, with more than 6,500 in the southeastern United States and Puerto Rico. Manatees and dugongs are the only plant-eating marine mammals. They forage for about seven hours a day, eating 7-15% of their body weight: 150 pounds of food a day for the average, 1,000-pound manatee.
Manatees eat seagrasses, marine algae, manatee grass, sea clover, shoal grass, turtle grass, widgeon grass, alligator weed, floating hyacinth, hydrilla, musk grass, pickerelweed, water lettuce, water celery. Each species of manatee is positioned to take advantage of the location of their preferred plants. Basically this means that the snout of each species of manatee is well adapted to easily eating the types of plants found in its particular range.
Do the simple math. Will manatees starve to death? Without a food source, yes. They probably are dying now from starvation. No one will dare say starvation is the real cause of death. It is easier to say, 'boats'. And I pity the fishermen, fishing industry and tourism, as the damage this mammal has caused to our local waterways is probably permanent
The recent discussion held at the County Commission meeting concerning the disappearance of sea grass and fish habitat did not mention manatees. It should have.
Deborah Harrington
Punta Gorda
