Waterline publisher Josh Olive does well to engage the community on an important issue in Let’s Talk Tippecanoe, in the Waterline on June 3rd.

He shared the executive summary from a report by estuary scientist Judy Ott and Dr. William Coty Keller regarding the deleterious effects of dredging a canal through the Charlotte Harbor Aquatic Preserve and State Park to connect Manchester Waterway to the Myakka River. The purpose of the dredging is to improve boating access.

Keller makes the point that this is no return to nature but rather another assault on Southwest Florida`s fragile ecosystem. Many folks live in SW Florida to enjoy the varied natural habitat. It is a treasure available to so many and a large part of why we are here.

The idea that this project would restore the area to original conditions is ludicrous and most importantly destructive to many species of plants and animals. If preservation of our shared natural treasure in Southwest Florida is important to you, your county and state officials need to hear your voice.

Joe Oyer

Punta Gorda

