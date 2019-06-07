Editor:
Let's say you want to remove a visitor who has overstayed his or her welcome in your home, how would you approach the situation? Assume for the sake of argument this is a family down on its luck with young children and that you live on a limited income.
First, a few gentle hints. Then, perhaps, a frank discussion. If that yielded no result, you probably would seek the help of law enforcement. But what if they refused to help? What options would you have? You could turn off water, electric, refuse to buy food, but if reasonable negotiations failed would you resort to force?
The situation described above is exactly what we face as a nation. The trouble is that the vast majority of individuals are not personally, directly impacted by the immigration crisis. We are physically removed and emotionally manipulated to believe the liberal talking points. There is no mistaking the fact that what we are tolerating as a country is only due to the lack of enforcement of existing laws and congressional gridlock. And most Americans are blissful unaware of the truth about the situation thanks to selective reporting by the media.
What a shame that a childish grudge is doing irreparable damage to our great country.
Bruce Butler
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.