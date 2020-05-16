Editor:
Especially during this pandemic and social distancing requirements, don't be inconsiderate or rude.
At the deli section today in Publix a woman pushed through an orderly line of patiently waiting customers. She bleated out "I'm next." A gentleman waiting said, "No, you're not. You don't even have a number."
So if you're usually a jerk, this is a good time to work on new social skills. And please take a number like everyone else.
Kathy Ballard
Port Charlotte
