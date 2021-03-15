Editor:
We are always bothered with the question as to why God permits evil and sin. We fail to comprehend that both are inevitable if we are to be truly free.
The free will of evolving man and angel is not a mere philosophic concept. Man’s ability to choose good or evil is a universe reality.
This liberty to choose for oneself is an endowment of the supreme rulers. God has given men and angels the divine privilege of participating in the creation of their own destinies.
Free will includes possibility of self-confusion, self-disruption and self-destruction. But also self-control, the ever increasing demand of advancing mankind.
True liberty to choose for oneself includes:
Smoking, drinking, any kind of drug or painkiller, family planning, birth control, abortion, prostitution, sexual self-identification and suicide.
To ban or prohibit any of those is pure slavery, state controlling human bodies as if its property.
True liberty is the fruit of self control.
It is the quest of the ages and the reward of evolutionary progress.
Enduring liberty is predicated on the reality of justice, intelligence, maturity, fraternity and equity.
Tina Van Polanen
Port Charlotte
