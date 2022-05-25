As we watch the nightly news on the war in Ukraine I am sure my reaction is no different than many in the world. How are we humans so capable of such atrocities? Unfortunately we have proven over and over again throughout history that we are very capable and with modern warfare very efficient at inflicting death and destruction. Unfortunately wars have never solved world problems without significant death to humans.
I have travelled the world over the last 20 years and have found first hand how we as humans are capable of the worst atrocities on ourselves. Just look at the many religious wars we have fought over the centuries, visiting the killing fields in Cambodia, the mass slaughter in Rwanda, the Vietnam war and of course the many wars in the Middle East.
So as I try to understand what it means to be human given all these atrocities around the world I have found there is one common denominator. Once you designate a group of people as not being human it is very easy to justify eradicating them from this earth. This dehumanizing of a population makes it much easier to kill them.
So when you hear Putin say he wants to get rid of Nazis in Ukraine he is using an old strategy to convince his population in Russia that these people are not human. I remember watching "Schindler’s List" and was dismayed and ashamed by the inhumanity, unfortunately, I see it every night in Ukraine.
