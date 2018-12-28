Editor:
A lady recently wrote a letter blaming restaurants for making her waste food. She and her mother eat out every night. They are light eaters and upset restaurants add a sharing charge when they want to share a meal.
This made me chuckle, because I guess she’s not aware of the following options.
Order to go, pick it up and share it at home with no extra charge.
Just go out every other night, eat half your meals, take the leftovers home and eat it the next night.
Go to a grocery store, buy what you want, bring it home, cook it yourself.
Try these options and no food gets wasted, you’ll save lots of money and I think the restaurants you frequent will be happy too.
There is no such thing as a free lunch, is a basic economic concept. When you order one meal to split there is an extra plate, utensils, glass of water, napkin and straw that all cost the owner money. The owner also pays someone to set them up, clear them, wash them and restock them. You are also taking up a spot that someone paying for a full meal could be using.
That is why they charge a $4 or $5 sharing charge. No one makes you waste food, so stop looking for a free lunch and happily pay the fee, order to go, or learn to cook, wait on and clean up after yourself.
Emerson Bodiford
Charlotte Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.