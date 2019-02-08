Editor:
It is frightening as to the large number of gullible people in our country. People who are unable to tell the truth from unmitigated lies and deceptions.
Case in point, the GOP shamefully using social issues such as abortion and same sex marriage to promote themselves as the Christian party.
People ignored the un-Godly, selfish, often hateful acts the Republicans use to gain votes. They added to their base with the help of the National Rifle Association and other self-serving, extremist groups. They promoted bigotry by encouraging race discrimination. Surprisingly, some clergy were caught in their scheme and unwittingly aided in their deceptions from the pulpit.
This nation’s individual freedoms, mainly religious freedom, are threatened by power-seeking people who are using any deceitful means to win.
Folks are caught up in devious slogans such as, “Put God back into the schools” and “Christianity is under attack.” Think about it. Each person’s God is still everywhere.
Christianity is under attack only in the minds of the selfish, unreasonable people demanding all believe as they do.
Hank Pruitt
Port Charlotte
