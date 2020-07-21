Editor:
As a 30-year Charlotte County residents and with age vulnerabilities, we took our doctor’s advice in March to self-isolate, avoid contact with others, sanitize, and wear masks on the very rare occasions when either of us goes out. In this dangerous time this is necessary to protect ourselves and others. We wish others felt the same.
As numbers of Covid cases and deaths rise daily, and professionals continue to advise about wearing face masks, we cannot fathom why anyone in a position of responsibility would put forth an agenda that contradicts and threatens the health of constituents. All must adapt and make sacrifices. Leaders must act to curb the spread of infection by mandating face masks, vaccination, water treatment, sanitation or whatever else it takes to prevent scientific ignorance from destroying us.
A professional ballplayer was quoted on TV this weekend after being confronted while wearing the mask mandated by his contract, and called a “pansy.” I have also heard the word "unconstitutional" thrown around as an excuse or a reason not to wear a mask. I'll tell you what is unconstitutional: putting the health, safety and welfare of others at risk by allowing ignorance to rule, preventing elderly people from leaving their homes safely, fearing a confrontation with unmasked virus-laden individuals.
The noisiest group of citizens against requiring masks may include likely asymptomatic positives spreading Covid-19 disease with every shouted word. We are unable safely to attend the commission in person. Please consider our thoughts and fears, as silent citizens may be more numerous than the unmasked.
Jean M. Finks
Port Charlotte
