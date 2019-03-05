Editor:
Remember when Donald Trump was paid $500,000 to give a speech in Moscow?! Oh wait, that was Bill Clinton.
Remember that time Trump failed to disclose Russian donors to his foundation before he served as secretary of state? Oh no, wait. That was Hillary Clinton.
Remember that time Trump was business partners with the Russian government? His company received $35 million from Russia. Oh no, wait. That was John Podesta.
Remember the time Donald Trump approved the sale of 20 percent of U.S. uranium to Russia? Oh no, wait. That was Hillary Clinton.
How come with all this proof it’s not the Clintons being investigated?
Steven Churchill
Englewood
