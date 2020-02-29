Editor:
We establish: A “Foot Wet, Foot Dry” policy for fleeing Cubans to sneak into the U.S. Consequence – thousands died at sea attempting to come to America.
Sanctuary cities and states. Consequence – hundreds of thousands illegal immigrants and criminals crashing through our southern border costing our country billions. Many went unaccounted during the long, hot journey across Mexico.
A $15 per hour minimum wage. Consequence – companies replace employees with self-checkout counters. They also replace full-time employees with part-timers thereby saving on the costs associated with full-time employees (Pensions, health care, Social Security contributions also impacted).
Free stuff. Consequence – People stop working and expect free stuff.
Policy of no winners or losers, only participants. Consequence – People stop competing/trying.
Lower the education standards. Consequence – Lower over-all academic achievement.
Reduced quotas. Consequence – The bar is lower and you get a lower over-all result.
Raise corporate taxes. Consequence – Corporations stop expanding and begin laying people off. Unemployment and welfare go up and government has to raise taxes to pay for this. Small business vendors accept only cash and report only a token amount to government.
Lower corporate Ttaxes. Consequence – Companies expand, grow and hire more people.
Elimination of major portions of the second amendment. Consequence – Criminals will feel free to commit crime everywhere.
Forgiveness of student debt. Consequence — we will create a society of professional students, not productive members of society. Do you want your hamburger flipped by someone attempting a doctorate in Social Studies, Philosophy, Culture, etc.
Please think before changing.
Jerry O’Halloran
Punta Gorda
