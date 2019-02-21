Editor:
The law that allows presidents to declare a national emergency was passed in 1976. Carter passed two, Reagan six, Bush 41 passed five, Clinton 17, Bush 43 13, Obama 12 and Trump (to date) three. That is 31 for Democrats and 27 for Republicans, who were in power during 9/11, which likely accounted for some need to declare a national emergency. Of those 58, an eye-popping 31 are still in effect.
Now the Democrats are talking about the power of the purse, yet many of the declarations deal with money to continue funding conflicts, trade regulations and weapons. Nearly all contain language about "blocking" the activities of others.
The bill which was signed in order to prevent a second government shutdown is some 1,500 pages, unread by most who voted, loaded with extraneous issues, and it solves nothing. Zero real and lasting solutions. We've done this before. That is why we face this problem today. Do we really want our immigration policies and practices to continue to be in conflict with our laws? Do we really want unfettered access to our country? Do we truly grasp the cost of our current border situation?
I don't for a minute believe that the main thing driving the Democrats' position is anything except for thwarting the American people. One only has to realize that the Dems supported Obama's efforts to secure the border to understand the truth. Our president was elected on his promise to build a wall. We will remember who is responsible for the fallout from this exercise in petty politics.
Carl Hastings
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.