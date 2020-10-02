Editor:
The present plans for the various developments of the two lots on the Trail and Melbourne Street are ambitious and a welcome sight. However, none of these bidders may have the deep pockets that Allegiant had when they submitted plans. Currently the infrastructure in the area fails, then add the possible new $15 per hour pay increase and the bidder may be forced to cancel the project.
Leaving the county with an eyesore and few prospects for a sale. Charlotte Harbor Water dropped plans for a new 10 inch line down Melbourne, when Allegiant turned down the lots. Public utilities cancelled the sewer extension for the area this past spring. There are no fire hydrants within 800 feet and it costs twice as much for utilities to cross water.
We worry about the state and what will be their approach to properly improve the hazardous condition of the left hand turn into Melbourne from U.S. 41 They might decide to close it. Then what do these developers do? We are also concerned about Melbourne Street which is long overdue for sidewalks to cover the safety issue of adding more traffic. Unfortunately Melbourne is a county road. So where do you get $400,000 to add sidewalks, over the new sewer lines? The 1% sales Tax does not mention this.
We suggest, the Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Agency who are interested in the safety and welfare of the residents send a strong message to Mr. Doherty and Mr. Tiseo to fully understand these problems.
John Everson
Punta Gorda
