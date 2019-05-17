Editor:

I moved to Florida from Fort Campbell, Ky., in 2017 after sweating out Hurricane Irma while “up north," terrified that my new house would blow away.

Fortunately, it did not. However, I was welcomed to Florida by what I considered a very complicated process to register my vehicle. Finally, I gathered all of the documents and was issued disabled veterans plates and a handicapped placard.

Recently, I was parked legally in a disabled parking space, displaying the required permits. I needed to make a call, so I did so before I left my parking space (the safest choice).

I was shocked to see a woman standing in front of my car giving me a dirty look. I’m only 50 and she looked 150 so I assume she doubted that I was legally parked. The large blue hang tag didn’t seem enough and she walked to the back of my car to check that tag.

I told her that both were mine and I was a 100 percent war-time service-connected disabled veteran. Her response was to mumble an obscenity I would not have expected in a locker room. I held my tongue because as a southern gentleman and I respect my elders.

I hope she sees this because I wanted to say I am glad she exercised the freedom that I paid dearly for, to be inconsiderate. I’m sorry she walked an extra 77 inches. I would gladly give back my permits if I could get my heath and career back.

Craig Emerson

Punta Gorda

