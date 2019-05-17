Editor:
I moved to Florida from Fort Campbell, Ky., in 2017 after sweating out Hurricane Irma while “up north," terrified that my new house would blow away.
Fortunately, it did not. However, I was welcomed to Florida by what I considered a very complicated process to register my vehicle. Finally, I gathered all of the documents and was issued disabled veterans plates and a handicapped placard.
Recently, I was parked legally in a disabled parking space, displaying the required permits. I needed to make a call, so I did so before I left my parking space (the safest choice).
I was shocked to see a woman standing in front of my car giving me a dirty look. I’m only 50 and she looked 150 so I assume she doubted that I was legally parked. The large blue hang tag didn’t seem enough and she walked to the back of my car to check that tag.
I told her that both were mine and I was a 100 percent war-time service-connected disabled veteran. Her response was to mumble an obscenity I would not have expected in a locker room. I held my tongue because as a southern gentleman and I respect my elders.
I hope she sees this because I wanted to say I am glad she exercised the freedom that I paid dearly for, to be inconsiderate. I’m sorry she walked an extra 77 inches. I would gladly give back my permits if I could get my heath and career back.
Craig Emerson
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.