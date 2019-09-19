Editor:

A large percentage of our population has become members of “cults” simply because they are too lazy or not capable of thinking for themselves.

They ride the fad trains along with the mobs without knowing where they are going. Unaware they are being taken away the simple truths. Slogans made up with platitudes and cliché, mostly meaningless, helps to create mob status and becomes their battle cries.

This is, of course, their right to do so, however, everyone is affected by their votes.

We can appeal to people who have obviously lost their self-esteem and hope they become responsible thinking people.

Hank Pruitt

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments