Editor:
A large percentage of our population has become members of “cults” simply because they are too lazy or not capable of thinking for themselves.
They ride the fad trains along with the mobs without knowing where they are going. Unaware they are being taken away the simple truths. Slogans made up with platitudes and cliché, mostly meaningless, helps to create mob status and becomes their battle cries.
This is, of course, their right to do so, however, everyone is affected by their votes.
We can appeal to people who have obviously lost their self-esteem and hope they become responsible thinking people.
Hank Pruitt
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.