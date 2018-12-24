Editor:
This is in response to a recent letter.
I am a very proud Cherokee. My ancestors were forced on the Trail of Tears. Started out with 6,000, ended up in Oklahoma with only 2,000. I had relatives that died on that. Babies and young children that died on that were placed in tree stumps because they were not allowed to bury them.
If you want to see poor go to the Pine Ridge Reservation. We have our own third world countries. Most people have their heads in the sand.
Karla Sanders
Punta Gorda
