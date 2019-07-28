Editor:
Is anybody awake in our country? I am wondering why it is nobody's business as to what President Trump says to Vladimir Putin when they hold secretive sessions during international meetings. Weren't there indictments against Russians interfering in the last election? And aren't there indications they want to do it again?
Do most of us consider them at least an adversary, if not an enemy? Do taxpayers pay for sending the president and his entourage to these places? Why did President Trump joke about Russians sabotaging our elections at his recent meeting with Putin? The president talks about other people committing treason? How do we know what he is doing?
I have more questions about the shelters housing the children from Central America separated from adults who are seeking a safe haven here in our country. We understand they run by private business being paid for by taxpayer dollars. Why are taxpayers paying for private corporations to make money from a prison camp for these unfortunate children and why are inspections by the press so restricted that it feels like there are things they don't want us to know? Where is the compassion for children in a strange land, where there is a strange language and different customs?
One last question. Why is it OK for President Trump, upon being accused of a sexual attack, to deny it by saying, "She is not my type." Does this mean if a woman is his type, he is entitled to commit this kind of attack?
Dorothy Gaylord
Punta Gorda
